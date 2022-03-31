Dogecoin Creator Takes Aim At Shiba Inu For 'Selling Fake Land' With Ethereum In 'Random Metaverse'

Billy Markus, co-creator of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD, fails to see the utility in some of Shiba Inu’s SHIB metaverse plans.

What Happened: On Thursday, Shiba Inu published details of its upcoming metaverse which will feature 100,595 plots of land available for purchase with Ethereum ETH/USD.

The plots will be divided into four categories: Silver Fur, Gold Tail, Platinum Paw, and Diamond Teeth and will be priced between 0.2 ETH and 1 ETH.

“How is making a random metaverse and selling fake land with Ethereum adding utility to their project,” said DOGE co-creator Billy Markus on Twitter Inc TWTR.

100000 land at .2-1 eth each => they are raising 100-300 million additional dollars beyond what they’ve already made from making shiba.



hope it’s all worth it. good luck, people. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 31, 2022

“Shib devs working on shib should do projects to help shib, not give themselves 100-300 million additional dollars from shib holders,” he added.

Markus has been a vocal critic of certain meme-coins he believes to be “pointless speculation tokens” with no real utility. In December, the DOGE co-creator said he didn’t know much about the inner workings of the SHIB community because he doesn’t take an interest in cryptocurrencies he doesn’t own.

Earlier this month, SHIB’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama took a shot at Markus for “quitting” Dogecoin.

“Unlike Billy who also called it quits, I’m not leaving. I’m building. I see a future where most see the end,” said Kusama at the time.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE was trading at $0.14 up 1.91% in the last 24 hours. SHIB was trading at $0.00002772, up 2.72% over the same period.