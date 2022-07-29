SURPRISE BEATS: Expectations were set low heading into earnings season. And so far, companies have matched or beat those lowered expectations for the most part. Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL both released earnings after the close Thursday and both beat on top and bottom line.
Amazon’s earnings were especially strong, and the stock reacted accordingly, trading up 12% after hours.
Apple’s beat was slightly more subdued, and the stock is up 3%. Still, those two stocks together make up nearly 20% of the Nasdaq 100, and as a result the Nasdaq 100 is trading higher by about 1% heading into the open.
Earnings reports are not the only numbers investors are looking at today. There is still more economic data to be digested. At 8:30 am ET we will get the PCE Inflation Index, the go-to measure of inflation for the Federal Reserve.
If the PCE number is higher than expected — a 0.5% increase for the core PCE — look for the market to give up some gains. But if that number is lower than expected, the indexes could take off. On top of PCE, we will also get real disposable income, real consumer spending, the University of Michigan Sentiment Index and more today.
Bitcoin dipped below the $24,000 level overnight after reaching highs of about $24,300. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has made up some ground throughout the last week or so, trading higher by nearly 5%.
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.