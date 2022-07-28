A rally in major coins remained intact on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.8% to $1.09 trillion at press time.
|Coin
|24-hour
|7-day
|Price
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|3.9%
|3%
|$23,839.99
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|5.4%
|9.4%
|$1,725
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|3%
|-1.25%
|$0.07
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|Oasis Network (ROSE)
|+35.2%
|$0.07
|Ethereum Classic (ETC)
|+24.5%
|$40.95
|Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
|+22.3%
|$155.63
See Also: How To Get Free NFTs
Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum spiked even as data released on Thursday showed that the U.S. economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter, falling by an estimated 0.9% between April and June, versus analyst expectations of a 0.5% gain. This can be construed as a strong signal of a recession.
The pace of economic slowdown was quicker than expected, and this could complicate the U.S. Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to tackle inflation, said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for OANDA.
“The debate between a half-point and 75 basis-point increase at the September meeting will remain heated until we get the next couple of inflation reports,” wrote Moya, in a note seen by Benzinga.
On the impact on the apex coin, Moya said, “Risk appetite roaring back after a second consecutive contraction for the U.S. economy raises the chances that the Fed could be looking to tighten at a softer pace at the next policy meeting in September.”
Risk assets got a boost on Thursday after strong numbers were posted by Apple and Amazon. At press time, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.5% and 1.15%, respectively.
Michaël van de Poppe said the “entire market looks ready to continue moving heavily.” The cryptocurrency trader said many altcoins and Bitcoin are breaking above their 50-day moving averages, while the apex coin is above the 200-week moving average.
The entire market looks ready to continue moving heavily.— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) July 28, 2022
� Many #altcoins & #Bitcoin breaking above 50-Day Moving Average.
� #Bitcoin breaking above 200-Week Moving Average.
Looks to me to see a continuation on those altcoins for 100-200%.
“Looks to me to see a continuation on those altcoins for 100-200%,” tweeted Van de Poppe.
Justin Bennett said that the total market capitalization for cryptocurrencies is testing a $1.05 trillion resistance after bouncing from the $940 billion to $960 billion support this week. The trader said that there’s a “lot of room” towards the $1.15 trillion mark.
“I still think buying dips is the way to go for now,” said Bennett on Twitter.
Gm fam! $TOTAL with a perfect bounce from $940-$960B support this week.— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) July 28, 2022
Now testing $1.05T resistance. A lot of room above that toward $1.15T.
I still think buying dips is the way to go for now.$BTC $ETH pic.twitter.com/WDMPUTV5pl
On-chain analysis firm Glassnode said Bitcoin’s mining pulse is “experiencing a sustained uptrend.” The company tweeted that blocks are coming in slower than the target 10 minutes, which means there is “continued stress in the mining industry as hash rate comes offline and difficult adjusts downwards.”
The #Bitcoin Mining Pulse is experiencing a sustained uptrend, indicating blocks are coming in slower than the target 10mins.— glassnode (@glassnode) July 28, 2022
This signifies continued stress in the mining industry as hashrate comes offline, and difficulty adjusts downwards.
Live Chart: https://t.co/ITLFuFzQ98 pic.twitter.com/Tk3bOs8I0E
Ethereum is headed for the $1,800 mark, tweeted chartist Ali Martinez, noting the second-largest coin’s candlestick close above the $1,680 mark on a four-hour chart.
With a candlestick close above $1,680, it appears #Ethereum is heading to $1,800. https://t.co/V75xp1KnDJ pic.twitter.com/dAgX5b9EiL— Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) July 28, 2022
Read Next: Ethereum Shorts Lead $391M Crypto Liquidations As Price Rallies 15%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.