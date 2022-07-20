Banking Giant BNP Paribas Partners With Metaco To Offer Crypto Custody Services

International banking group BNP Paribas seeks to immerse itself in the digital asset space.

The Paris-based company, one of the largest in Europe, has partnered with Metaco to offer cryptocurrency custody services to its users. The partnership also includes Fireblocks, a blockchain platform.

With a customer base of 60 million users, BNP Paribas looks to offer crypto custody services to a large untapped user base.

This is just the latest big-bank partnership for Metaco. In June, it teamed up with Citibank for cryptocurrency services.

With $612 billion of assets under management and over 190,000 employees, BNP Paribas’s latest announcement comes amidst a plunging crypto market. More than $2 trillion of capital was wiped out from the sector. A major bank, such as BNP Paribas, entering the crypto space serves as an optimistic spark in an otherwise bleak market.

