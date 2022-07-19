Aave Partners With Pocket Network To Access On-Chain Data From Multiple Blockchains

Decentralized Web3 protocol Pocket Network POKT/USD announced on Tuesday its partnership with open source liquidity market and lending platform Aave, enabling it to utilize Pocket’s distributed network of more than 44,000 nodes to access on-chain data from multiple blockchains.

The partnership also benefits developers building Aave-powered dApps, allowing them to access reliable blockchain data from Pocket Network on demand.

Agreement Funded Through Aave Grants DAO

This agreement was funded through Aave Grants DAO, which approved a grant for the acquisition of the necessary POKT for Aave’s frontend traffic.

The implementation of Pocket RPC will not only provide scalable and cost-effective access to Aave dApps, but it will also reinforce Aave’s status as one of the most decentralized platforms on the market.

Pocket Network’s highly decentralized design will also ensure redundancy, maximizing data availability and forming a censorship-resistant node network.

“The provision of Pocket Network’s 44,000 nodes to Aave developers unlocks new capabilities for deriving real-time blockchain data, such as pricing and smart contract state,” said Michael O’Rourke, CEO of Pocket Network.

“The goal is to power the next wave of decentralized applications that combine Aave’s best-in-class liquidity market with Pocket’s unrivaled RPC coverage, which now supports 50 blockchains and is well on its way to achieving its goal of 100 blockchains in 2022,” he added.

Aave currently uses multiple RPCs by various infrastructure providers to service its needs.

The reliability of these solutions can differ, resulting in occasional instability that can impact user experience and impede developers.

Aave's Liquidity Originates on Ethereum and Polygon

While operational across multiple blockchains, much of Aave’s liquidity originates on Ethereum ETH/USD and Polygon MATIC/USD. Pocket Network also supplies dedicated RPCs for these blockchains, resulting in lower latency, greater uptime, and optimized multi-chain data services.

