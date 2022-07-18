Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock SOS Limited Is Skyrocketing Today

Sos Ltd - ADR SOS shares are trading sharply higher by 26.98% to $6.40 Monday morning. The stock is trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Also, earlier in July SOS Limited's ADS ratio changed from 1 ADS representing 10 ordinary shares to 1 ADS representing 500 ordinary shares. The stock has experienced marked volatility following the ADS ratio change.

SOS is a company with artificial intelligence and blockchain as its core technologies.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOS Limited has a 52-week high of $174.50 and a 52-week low of $4.91.