ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Crypto CoinFLEX Allows Limited Withdrawals

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX said it has enabled limited withdrawals for all users this week and continues to work with a laser focus on recovery plans.
  • Users will be able to withdraw their funds to the tune of 10%, except for flexUSD, which cannot be withdrawn until further notice.
  • RelatedCoinFLEX Begins Legal Action To Recover $84M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'
  • The company stated that it is continuing to work on all avenues to resolve this situation. This ranges from possible further withdrawals and potential new equity investors to the acquisition of CoinFLEX and combinations in between.
  • Starting at 5 am UTC (1 pm HKT/SGT) on Friday, July 15, CoinFLEX will cancel all current pending withdrawals and return all funds to the respective account balances, and shut trading and system access before beginning the process of re-enabling withdrawals.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets