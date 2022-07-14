BitSpinCasino Launches With New Crypto Betting Features

If there are two things that have a very passionate online following, it is online gambling and cryptocurrency. Since the advent of cryptocurrency in the last decade, more and more people are using different tokens to play all sorts of online gambling games and new platforms are constantly springing up to accommodate this demand.

One of the latest crypto betting sites, BitSpinCasino, recently launched, along with a slew of innovative features.

About BitSpinCasino

One of the impressive things to note about BitSpinCasino is the fact that it is sponsored by Bitcoin.com, one of the top crypto sites in the world. From creating crypto wallets for users to providing always insightful crypto news, Bitcoin.com has been a force in the industry for years and it is quite telling that it has chosen to sponsor BitSpinCasino.

But a closer look at its features and operations shows that BitSpinCasino is positioning itself to be the crypto betting site of choice among discerning casino players. First, the site is hardly discriminating when it comes to accepting payment methods.

BitSpinCasino users can deposit and play with many of the major cryptos like BTC, ETH, BCH, DOGE, LTC, and USDT. They are also not limited when it comes to fiat currency, as the site accepts EUR, USD, CAD, AUD, NOK, RUB, PLN, NZD, and so on.

This starkly contrasts many existing options that force players to only play with crypto or only use one crypto. This variety also extends to the actual games that can be played on the site as BitSpinCasino offers classic games like Starburst by NetEnt, Book of Dead by Play'n GO, Lightning Roulette by Evolution, and many more.

Whenever players choose to sign up with the site, they will be spoiled for choice thanks to BitSpinCasino’s partnership with top game creators like NetEnt, Playson and Play'n GO.

The theme for BitSpinCasino is very much a space adventure. Astronauts, spaceships, and planets are repeatedly featured throughout the site and considering that going ‘to the moon’ is a popular callback among crypto fans, it is very much on theme.

Along with its launch, BitSpinCasino has also announced a promotion for new signups. Those who register an account can enjoy a deposit bonus of up to 130% for up to 3 BTC on their three first deposits, along with 300 Free Spins.

With all these in place, BitSpinCasino is clearly hitting the ground running and sparing no expense for its players.

The Growth of Crypto Betting

Online gambling has been a billion-dollar industry for years now, and cryptocurrency is fast becoming a solid part of that sector. Given the popularity of cryptocurrency in general and the overlap between fans of the two, such a development was inevitable.

But as time goes on, crypto betting fans are being even better served and are having more platforms popping up to cater to them. BitSpinCasino is not only one of these but is taking the industry to a new level.

With its acceptance of so many cryptos and fiat currencies, along with its features that are made to give its players a top-notch experience, BitSpinCasino is certainly putting the crypto consumer at the top of the priority list.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.