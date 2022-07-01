A former factory worker is now the most followed person on ByteDance-owned social media platform TikTok. After crossing that milestone, Khaby Lame has landed a deal with cryptocurrency platform Binance.

What Happened: Binance, which allows the trading of digital assets like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and its own currency called Binance Coin BNB/USD, on Thursday said Lame would be its brand ambassador.

“As the blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance will partner with Khaby to increase Web3 awareness and adoption,” Binance said.

The partnership will see Lame using his unique, quirky style to address “misperceptions around Web3”. He will also partner with Binance on an exclusive non fungible token (NFT) collection.

The two parties announced their partnership with a video showign Lame transforming into “Binance Man," a superhero with a cape, mask and Binance sweatshirt who helps a person struggling with cryptocurrency terms like “what is web3.”

Lame in the video directs the person to the Binance website and then points to the computer with his signature hand gesture before disappearing.

The video has over 233,000 views on Twitter Inc TWTR and has over 482,000 likes on Instagram, a social media platform owned by Meta Platforms META.

Lame has over 144 million followers on TikTok and recently passed Charli D’Amelio to become the most popular person on the platform. He also has over 78 million followers on Instagram.

Why It’s Important: Senegal-born Lame, 22, was laid off from his factory job in Italy during the COVID-19 pandemic. He moved back into his family apartment and worked on establishing a following on TikTok.

Lame quickly found success by mocking “life hack” videos with reaction videos, which show him accomplishing tasks in an easier way and then using his signature gesture.

Binance's latest partnership comes hot on the heels of a deal with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed person on Instagram, for an exclusive NFT collection.

That gives Binance an edge in terms of engaging with users on two extremely popular social media platforms.

Binance has 9 million followers on Twitter, the most for any company with its own cryptocurrency.

Photo courtesy: Binance