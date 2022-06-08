Top 10 Cryptocurrencies In The World By Twitter Followers

Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm. What was once a murky and confusing arena to engage in has now grown to a $1.24 trillion industry, home to a host of alternative investments such as NFTs, which utilize various cryptocurrencies as the purchasing instrument to acquire digital assets such as art and music.

For comparison, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has a total market cap of $1.25 trillion, just a hair above the total market cap of cryptocurrency.

Around 19,700 coins exist under the umbrella of the crypto market. Some of the most valuable coins have a community of followers on Twitter Inc TWTR, known as Crypto Twitter (CT), a group comprised of speculators and investors.

Of the millions of participants of CT, most follow the accounts of the coins with massive value; here’s the list of the top 10 cryptos by Twitter followers,

10. Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD

Twitter followers: 1.4 million

Market cap: $253 million

52-week range: $0 / $0.00000002

According to its website, Baby Doge is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time.

9. Polygon - Matic MATIC/USD

Twitter followers: 1.5 million

Market cap: $4.9 billion

52-week range: $0.5084 / $2.92

Matic Network strives to solve the scalability and usability issues, while not compromising on decentralization and leveraging the existing developer community and ecosystem. It is an ​off/side chain scaling solution for existing platforms to provide scalability and superior user experience to DApps/user functionalities, according to its whitepaper.

8. Solana SOL/USD

Twitter followers: 1.8 million

Market cap: $13.6 billion

52-week range: $20.38 / $260.06

According to its website, Solana is a decentralized blockchain built to enable scalable, user-friendly apps for the world.

7. Crypto.com - Cronos token CRO/USD

Twitter followers: 2.2 million

Market cap: $4.5 billion

52-week range: $0.08104 / $0.9698

Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency exchange company with its own coin Cronos, which has just over 178,000 Twitter followers.

6. Ripple - XRP token XRP/USD

Twitter followers: 2.5 million

Market cap: $19.4 billion

52-week range: $0.345 / $1.41

Its website reads, “Through blockchain technology, Ripple enables global financial institutions, businesses, governments, and developers to move, manage and tokenize value.” XRP is its token, which has just over 325,000 Twitter followers.

5. Ethereum ETH/USD

Twitter followers: 2.5 million

Market cap: $219.9 billion

52-week range: $1,707.60 / $4,891.70

Ethereum is the community-run technology powering the cryptocurrency ether and thousands of decentralized applications.

4. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Twitter followers: 3.3 million

Market cap: $5.8 billion

52-week range: $0.00000516 / $0.00008845

Shiba Inu Coin is a decentralized, community-building cryptocurrency that is “an experiment” developed within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

3. Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Twitter followers: 3.4 million

Market cap: $10.6 billion

52-week range: $0.07004 / $0.3538

According to its website, Dogecoin is an open-source peer-to-peer digital currency.

2. Bitcoin BTC/USD

Twitter followers: 5.3 million

Market cap: $580.3 billion

52-week range: $26,350.49 / $68,789.63

Bitcoin was created to remove third-party intermediaries that are usually required to conduct monetary transfers, aka banks.

1. Binance - BNB token BNB/USD

Twitter followers: 9 million

Market cap: $47.8 billion

52-week range: $216.36 / $669.35

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and digital asset exchange. The BNB token has 2.3 million Twitter followers.

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash