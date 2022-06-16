ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Solana Today Will Be Worth If It Hits All-Time Highs Again

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 16, 2022 6:06 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Over the last 52 weeks, Solana has traded between $20.38 and $260.06.
  • Solana saw interest in its non-fungible tokens rise this year with the addition of Solana-based NFTs added to OpenSea.

Cryptocurrency Solana SOL/USD saw an increase in value earlier this year on the heels of several partnerships and the growth of its non-fungible tokens. Like other cryptocurrencies, the coin has been knocked down in the latest bear market.

What Happened: Solana signed a deal with “PUBG: Battlegrounds” video game publisher Krafton earlier this year to help develop blockchain games and services.

Several other gaming-related deals were announced for the cryptocurrency, making Solana more utilized for creating play-to-earn games.

Solana also saw interest in its non-fungible tokens rise this year with the addition of Solana-based NFTs being added to NFT marketplace Opensea.

Several Solana projects have appeared among the weekly top 10 NFT leaders for sales volume and Solana even passed Ethereum ETH/USD for one day in terms of sales volume for the first time.

Related Link: Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ethereum Today Will Be Worth If It Hits All-Time Highs Again

Investing $100 In Solana: Over the last 52 weeks, Solana has traded between $20.38 and $260.06. The coin hit its all-time and 52-week highs back in November 2021.

Solana currently trades at $31.03 at the time of writing, ranking as the ninth most valuable cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $10.6 billion.

A $100 investment today could buy 3.2227 SOL. If Solana can return to all-time highs of $260.06, the $100 investment would be worth $838.10.

This would represent a gain of 738% on the $100 investment.

There is no guarantee cryptocurrencies will return to levels seen last November. The article is an exercise to demonstrate how a small investment could add up over time if cryptocurrencies can bounce back.

Photo: Rcc_Btn via Shutterstock

 

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EthereumHere's how much $100NFTNFTsnon-fungible tokensOpenSeaPlay-To-EarnSolanaCryptocurrencyEducationMarketsGeneral