Here's How Much $100 Invested In Solana Today Will Be Worth If It Hits All-Time Highs Again

Cryptocurrency Solana SOL/USD saw an increase in value earlier this year on the heels of several partnerships and the growth of its non-fungible tokens. Like other cryptocurrencies, the coin has been knocked down in the latest bear market.

What Happened: Solana signed a deal with “PUBG: Battlegrounds” video game publisher Krafton earlier this year to help develop blockchain games and services.

Several other gaming-related deals were announced for the cryptocurrency, making Solana more utilized for creating play-to-earn games.

Solana also saw interest in its non-fungible tokens rise this year with the addition of Solana-based NFTs being added to NFT marketplace Opensea.

Several Solana projects have appeared among the weekly top 10 NFT leaders for sales volume and Solana even passed Ethereum ETH/USD for one day in terms of sales volume for the first time.

Related Link: Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ethereum Today Will Be Worth If It Hits All-Time Highs Again

Investing $100 In Solana: Over the last 52 weeks, Solana has traded between $20.38 and $260.06. The coin hit its all-time and 52-week highs back in November 2021.

Solana currently trades at $31.03 at the time of writing, ranking as the ninth most valuable cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $10.6 billion.

A $100 investment today could buy 3.2227 SOL. If Solana can return to all-time highs of $260.06, the $100 investment would be worth $838.10.

This would represent a gain of 738% on the $100 investment.

There is no guarantee cryptocurrencies will return to levels seen last November. The article is an exercise to demonstrate how a small investment could add up over time if cryptocurrencies can bounce back.

Photo: Rcc_Btn via Shutterstock