Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Goblintown Tops List, Trippin Ape Tribe Helps Solana Set Records And More

The non-fungible token market has seen a drop in sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

The highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc COIN NFT marketplace has had a slow start but could be bringing new people into the sector.

This week saw several new NFT collections top the leaderboard, and several well-known projects remain in line compared to the previous week.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume for the past week:

Goblintown: $23.2 million, +1,056.1%

$23.2 million, +1,056.1% Otherdeed for Otherside : $20.2 million, -31.4%

: $20.2 million, -31.4% Bored Ape Yacht Club : $17.9 million, -17.4%

: $17.9 million, -17.4% Trippin’ Ape Tribe : $15.0 million, N/A

: $15.0 million, N/A Mutant Ape Yacht Club : $10.8 million, -2.1%

: $10.8 million, -2.1% AI Moonbirds : $8.8 million, N/A

: $8.8 million, N/A Moonbirds Oddities : $8.8 million, N/A

: $8.8 million, N/A Sorare: $6.6 million, +10.8%

$6.6 million, +10.8% CryptoPunks: $6.1 million, -18.5%

$6.1 million, -18.5% Moonbirds: $5.5 million, -7.4%

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs

What Happened: The mysterious Goblintown topped the list for the week with $23.2 million in sales volume. The collection of 10,000 NFTs come from an unknown team with no roadmap and no Discord. The collection quickly caught on from mentions on social media and elevated to the top of the charts. Goblintown has a floor price of 2.88 Ethereum ETH/USD, or around $5,195 at the time of writing.

The Yuga Labs NFT ecosystem continued to rank strong on the leaderboard with Otherdeed, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club ranking second, third and fifth respectively.

New to the list for the week was Trippin’ Ape Tribe, a new collection of NFTs on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain. The collection has a floor price of 40 SOL, or around $1,790 at the time of writing. To find out more about this project that is not a cult, but rather a tribe, check out Benzinga's interview with the team’s founders below.

Moonbirds ranked 10th for the week and saw its airdrop Moonbirds Oddities rank seventh for the week with strong sales volume.

AI Moonbirds is a collection of 10,000 NFTs paying tribute to the Moonbirds collection. The team changed the name of the project to AI Nightbirds after Moonbirds co-founder Kevin Rose began objecting to derivative projects using the Moonbirds name. Rose showed his support for AI Nightbirds, which helped the project gain more attention and increase its floor price.

Outside of the top 10, Boki ranked 11th with $5.1 million in sales volume and a 1,767% jump in transaction volume. Azuki fell to 12th after rejoining the top 10 list recently.

Solana project Okay Bears, which has been a staple in the top ten, ranked 16th with $4 million in sales volume. Four Solana projects ranked in the top 27 on the list, with Bunnies N Homies and DeGods ranking 24th and 27th respectively.

Led by Trippin’ Ape Tribe and the other three mentioned Solana projects, Solana passed Ethereum in 24 hour sales volume for the first time.

Photo: Courtesy of opensea.io