Crypto Bytes: What Is Bitcoin's Price Right Now?

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 16, 2022 3:52 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, is down 7.41% in the last 24 hours.
  • The coin that once traded at $69,000 is now priced at $20,891. 

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $906.5 billion, up from $900.6 billion on Thursday morning.

Thursday’s drama surrounds cryptocurrency trading firm and liquidity provider8 Blocks Capital, and its issue with Three Arrows Capital (3AC).

Danny Yuan, who is CEO of 8 Blocks, took to Twitter Inc TWTR on Wednesday evening to publicly accuse 3AC of essentially stealing $1 million of 8 Block funds to curb its own insolvency.

“Fast forward to 24 hours ago, our funds monitoring script noticed that ~1m was missing from our accounts with them. We reached out to @KyleLDavies, the Ops team on Telegram about the missing funds- no replies. We tried calling them- they were online and they didn't pick up.”

You can read the full thread, here.

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most popular cryptocurrency, is down 7.41% in the last 24 hours. The coin that once traded at $69,000 is now priced at $20,891. 

Let’s take a peek at some of the other top cryptos.

Ethereum ETH/USD

The popular altcoin used mainly for the purchase of NFTs remains buoyant, floating around 52-week lows. The coin is trading at $1,109.31.

Solana SOL/USD

The “fast, secure, and scalable” coin is trading 3.94% higher in the last 24 hours, with prices hovering around $32.18 on Thursday.

BNB BNB/USD

Binance’s native coin is trading 1.92% lower to $216.22.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

The ever-popular altcoin is trading 2.21% lower to $0.056.

