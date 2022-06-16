ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

CNBC's Final Trades: Ethereum, Charles Schwab, Clean Energy, Boeing And This Biotech Stock

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 8:35 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," recommended buying Ethereum ETH/USD, after the crypto space has recently been “crushed.”

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has contracted to less than $1 trillion, down from the November 2021 peak of $3 trillion.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management chose Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW as her final trade. Charles Schwab’s stock is down more than 28% year to date.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jon Najarian said he bought iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN on Wednesday.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Boeing Co BA as his final trade.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Crispr Therapeutics AG CRSP. Shares of Crispr Therapeutics have lost nearly 21% year-to-date.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Aureus Asset ManagementCerity PartnersCNBCJim LebenthalJon NajarianJoseph TerranovaKaren FirestoneKevin O'LearyVirtus Investment PartnersCryptocurrencyLong IdeasMarketsMediaTrading Ideas