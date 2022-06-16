CNBC's Final Trades: Ethereum, Charles Schwab, Clean Energy, Boeing And This Biotech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," recommended buying Ethereum ETH/USD, after the crypto space has recently been “crushed.”

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has contracted to less than $1 trillion, down from the November 2021 peak of $3 trillion.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management chose Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW as her final trade. Charles Schwab’s stock is down more than 28% year to date.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jon Najarian said he bought iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN on Wednesday.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Boeing Co BA as his final trade.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Crispr Therapeutics AG CRSP. Shares of Crispr Therapeutics have lost nearly 21% year-to-date.