What Is Bitcoin's Price Right Now?

What’s going on with the crypto markets?

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is at $968 billion, a far cry from its all-time high of nearly $3 trillion in November 2021.

Investors are selling off crypto assets amid heightened inflationary pressures, coming on the heels of the historical Luna/Terra crash that wiped out billions in other assets.

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most popular cryptocurrency, is down 13.25% in the last 24 hours and is priced at $23,434.57 Monday morning.

Bitcoin isn’t alone in the massive sell-off; altcoins including Ethereum, Solana, BNB, and Dogecoin are slumping as the week begins.

Let’s take a look.

Ethereum ETH/USD

The popular altcoin used mainly for purchasing NFTs is at its lowest level in more than a year, trading at $1,221.99.

Solana

The “fast, secure, and scalable” coin is down more than 15% in the last 24 hours, trading at $26.87 on Monday morning.

BNB BNB/USD

Binance’s native coin is trading 13.18% lower to $222.40.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

The ever-popular altcoin is trading 16.19% lower to $0.054

While crypto remains one of the most volatile financial vehicles, MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR founder and CEO Michael Saylor, who owns more than 129,000 Bitcoins, remains calm, perhaps an indicator to investors that this rut could be a buying opportunity.