Why Dogecoin Soared Past Bitcoin, Ethereum Today Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter News

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 4, 2022 7:42 PM | 1 min read
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded higher by 9.31% to $0.0659 Tuesday evening following reports suggesting Tesla Inc TSLA Elon Musk will go ahead with his original bid of $54.20 for Twitter Inc TWTR. Over time, Musk's tweets related to Dogecoin on the social media platform have resulted in massive price fluctuations for the meme crypto, particulary in 2021.

Musk, a Dogecoin bull, has shown openness to integrating the Shiba Inu-based crypto onto Twitter, and if he follows through this time, and becomes owner of the social media company, Dogecoin’s utility could increase...Read More

What Else Is Going On With Crypto?

Crypto was otherwise volatile in September in tandem with major U.S. indices. Major indices were lower in September following further Federal Reserve policy tightening and after August CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This drove a risk-off sentiment in September and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.

See Also: Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

