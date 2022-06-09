A meme posted from Robinhood Markets Inc’s HOOD Twitter account on Thursday had the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD communities deliberating which dog-themed crypto had featured alongside the Robinhood CEO.

What Happened: Popular retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shared a meme featuring CEO Vlad Tenev and a Shiba Inu dog wearing matching green sweaters.

“Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” #NationalBestFriendsDay pic.twitter.com/qixRZNspqu — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) June 8, 2022

“SHIBA INU OR DOGECOIN?,” asked one user on Twitter, while most members of the SHIB and DOGE communities came to their own foregone conclusions about which token had been featured.

Last year, Dogecoin was pivotal to the success of Robinhood as a trading platform for cryptocurrencies. The meme-based cryptocurrency accounted for 62% of Robinhood’s $233 million of crypto revenue in the second quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, rival meme coin Shiba Inu only began trading on Robinhood this April after an overwhelming number of calls from the community to see it listed on the platform.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE traded at $0.08, down 89% from its all-time high, at the time of writing. SHIB traded at $0.00008616, down 87% from its peak price.