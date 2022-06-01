Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk crossed swords with Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Jackson Palmer following the latter's comments about the billionaire entrepreneur to Australian news outlet Crikey.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

What Happened: In the interview, Palmer said he had earlier developed a bot (or script) to detect cryptocurrency scams on Twitter TWTR.

According to Palmer, Musk had reached out to him for the script but did not know how to run it.

"He didn’t understand coding as well as he made out," Palmer told Crikey.

Musk, who is currently in the process of buying Twitter for $44 billion, responded late on Tuesday, saying Palmer had “falsely claimed” that his code got rid of bots and asked him to share it publicly.

You falsely claimed ur lame snippet of Python gets rid of bots. Ok buddy, then share it with the world … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2022

"My kids wrote better code when they were 12 than the nonsense script Jackson sent me," Musk said, adding that Palmer is "a tool."

My kids wrote better code when they were 12 than the nonsense script Jackson sent me.



Like I said, if it’s so great, he should share it with the world and make everyone’s experience with Twitter better. If he does, you will see what I mean.



Jackson Palmer is a tool. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2022

Palmer responded by saying he had shared it publicly in 2018, with a link to the open-source code on Github.

Dogecoin Clash: Musk also said that Palmer "always forgets to mention that he never wrote a single line of Dogecoin code," which drew a reaction from the meme coin's co-creator, Billy Markus.

the people after us did exponentially more than either jackson or i did on the code base



i think i wrote like 20 lines of code and copied the rest 🤣 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 31, 2022

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.08, down 2.12% over 24 hours.