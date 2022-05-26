Little is known about Bitcoin’s BTC/USD pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto, but the world has been quick to dismiss that it might be a woman, according to Meta Platforms FB VP Nicola Mendelsohn.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Cointelegraph reported that Mendelsohn joined a panel of blockchain industry proponents at the World Economic Forum titled “Why Web3 Needs Women at the Forefront.”

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

During the discussion, which was centered around the role of women in web3 and how the industry could be more inclusive, Mendelsohn drew attention to one particular bias.

“I will give you one: Satoshi Nakamoto. I mean, we all assume it’s a man, right? Is that our bias? It’s just a name — it could well be a woman,” she said.

This isn’t the first time someone has theorized that Satoshi could be a female. New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney made the statement “Satoshi is female” at the Women on the Block event in May 2018, giving rise to a movement for women in the crypto sphere.

The identity and whereabouts of Satoshi continue to be a mystery today. The Bitcoin creator disappeared 11 years ago after leaving the crypto community with one final message.

Satoshi’s untouched stash of 1,125,150 BTC was worth $60 billion at one point when Bitcoin was trading at $66,900.

See Also: HOW TO BUY BITCOIN (BTC)

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, at press time, BTC was trading at $29,700, down 0.93% in the last 24 hours.