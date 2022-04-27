Satoshi Nakamoto Left Bitcoin Community This Final Message 11 Years Ago

Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD, left his last line of communication 11 years ago.

What Happened: On April 26, 2011, Satoshi told fellow Bitcoin developers that he had “moved on to other projects” while handing them the cryptographic keys to the network alerts.

Although this was his final known communication with anyone, Satoshi’s last message on a public forum dates back to December 12, 2012.

“There’s more work to do on DoS, but I’m doing a quick build of what I have so far in case it’s needed, before venturing into more complex ideas. The build for this is version 0.3.19… Added some DoS controls,” he said on the Bitcointalk forum.

“As Gavin and I have said clearly before, the software is not at all resistant to DoS attacks. This is one improvement, but there are still more ways to attack than I can count. I’m leaving the limit-free relay part as a switch for now and it’s there if you need it.”

The whereabouts and identity of the Bitcoin creator still remain unknown. His personal Bitcoin stash of 1,125,150 BTC remains untouched in a Bitcoin wallet that continues to be monitored by blockchain trackers.

This stash was valued at over $60 billion when Bitcoin was trading at $66,900 in October. With Bitcoin trading at around $38,000, the value of Satoshi’s Bitcoin holdings is now closer to $43 billion.