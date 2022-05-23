Bluebay And KlayDino Releases Limited Edition NFTs In Collaboration

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Delio, a licensed international crypto bank, released its NFT marketplace named Bluebay earlier in April this year. Bluebay is meant to be a playground for NFT creators with zero listing fees and no transaction costs. In a very short time, the platform has become popular among artists, graphic designers, 3D illustrators, and songwriters as well. As an addition to NFT collections that are already being traded on Bluebay, the company leaked the first implications on the upcoming limited-edition NFT collection in collaboration with KlayDino.

KlayDino is a unique project that is drawing people’s attention to environmental issues with its 2D and 3D dinosaur collections. The creator has been donating the sales revenues to Trees.org and WeForest, and has planted thousands of trees over the world. These cute dinosaurs can also be used as a picture for profile (PFP), giving much pride to the holders in helping the Earth. Originally, KlayDino NFT objects are minted on the Klaytn blockchain. However, for the first time, this project is releasing its special edition on Ethereum by partnering with Bluebay.

In particular, the Bluebay and KlayDino editions are minted in a limited quantity of 30 NFTs. The edition consists of 5 dinosaur characters whose names are Leaf, Mushroom, Ribbon, Shark, and Bee. Each character has 6 different appearances with their own stories and traits.

According to the Bluebay official media channels, the KlayDino edition is scheduled to be unveiled at 1 AM GMT on May 24, and to be closed on May 31. All 30 items of the collection will be sold at a starting auction price of 0.07 ETH only on the Bluebay marketplace. In addition, after the auction ends, 6 people will be selected in a raffle among the final successful bidders. Lucky winners will get 3D-printed items of their purchased dinosaurs, whereas the rest of the holders will receive original files in STL format.

One of the Bluebay officials says, "Participating at the auction of KlayDino NFT will give users a chance to be a member of the environment savers, and under supervision of the collection creator all the revenues will be donated to non-governmental organizations that are serving to save the planet.” He adds, “This edition is just the beginning of bigger ambitions we are about to show off ahead. Bluebay will bring such unique NFT collections in cooperation with both single creators and large-scale institutions.”

Despite the short period after launching, the Bluebay team is planning to expand its business by introducing NFT mortgage loans and NFT rental services which discover more possibilities of the technology.

What is Bluebay?

Bluebay, an NFT marketplace for both creators and NFT fans, provides differentiated services through the exemption of transaction fees, DSP (governance token) rewards for NFT minting and transactions, NFT-backed loans, and NFT rental services. The platform was launched on April 11 and hosted its first event on the early registration between April 11 and April 17. The second event details can be checked through the official Telegram channel.

About Delio

Delio is a certified crypto bank for digital asset management. Established in 2018, the company has acquired business licenses from Korean and US authorities. It has a Money Services Business (MSB) license from Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), and Information Security Management System (ISMS) license from Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA). The company’s services include crypto savings, crypto loans (lending), crypto-wallets, brokerage services, token swaps, and the NFT marketplace. Delio users’ digital asset savings and lending amount grew by 500% and 650% respectively in the previous year. The service app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

