This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Tesla, Ford, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, And Amazon Look Trivial

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors.

Since July 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one platform.

The company's micro inverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution.

Enphase Energy was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Here's how the returns break down from July 2017 to present:

Tesla is up from $62.64 to $695.20 for a return of 1,009.83%

Ford is down from $11.26 to $11.06 for a return of -1.78%

Disney is up from $103.32 to $96.08 for a return of -7.01%

Apple is up from $36.05 to $142.92 for a return of 296.45%

Microsoft is up from $69.46 to $266.21 for a return of 283.26%

Amazon is up from $48.94 to $114.33 for a return of 133.61%

And finally, Enphase Energy is up from $0.80 to $194.93 for a return of 24,266.25%