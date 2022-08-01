This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, And Amazon Look Trivial

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors.
Since August 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one platform.
The company's micro inverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution.
Enphase Energy was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Here's how the returns break down from August 2017 to present:
- Tesla is up from $71.38 to $891.45 for a return of 1,148.88%
- Bitcoin is up from $3,874.00 to $23,211.30 for a return of 499.16%
- Ethereum is up from $308.35 to $1,672.89 for a return of 442.53%
- Ford is up from $10.77 to $14.69 for a return of 34.16%
- Disney is up from $107.69 to $106.10 for a return of -1.48%
- Apple is up from $39.10 to $162.51 for a return of 315.63%
- Microsoft is up from $72.68 to $280.74 for a return of 286.27%
- Amazon is up from $49.38 to $134.95 for a return of 173.29%
And finally, Enphase Energy is up from $0.93 to $284.18 for a return of 30,456.99%
