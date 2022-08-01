ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, And Amazon Look Trivial

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
August 1, 2022 8:43 AM | 1 min read

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors.

Since August 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one platform.

The company's micro inverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. 

Enphase Energy was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Here's how the returns break down from August 2017 to present:

  • Tesla is up from $71.38 to $891.45 for a return of 1,148.88%
  • Bitcoin is up from $3,874.00 to $23,211.30 for a return of 499.16%
  • Ethereum is up from $308.35 to $1,672.89 for a return of 442.53%
  • Ford is up from $10.77 to $14.69 for a return of 34.16%
  • Disney is up from $107.69 to $106.10 for a return of -1.48%
  • Apple is up from $39.10 to $162.51 for a return of 315.63%
  • Microsoft is up from $72.68 to $280.74 for a return of 286.27%
  • Amazon is up from $49.38 to $134.95 for a return of 173.29%

And finally, Enphase Energy is up from $0.93 to $284.18 for a return of 30,456.99%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ICYMIMoversTrading Ideas