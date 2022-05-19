Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

TRON TRX/USD is up 5.13% at $0.07. TRON's current trading volume totals $982.51 million, a 17.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,151,408,298.00. Circulating Supply: 97,349,158,216.57 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 5.13% at $0.07. TRON's current trading volume totals $982.51 million, a 17.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,151,408,298.00. 97,349,158,216.57 Not Available PAX Gold PAXG/USD is up 1.88% at $1844.21. Trading volume for this coin is 23.26 million, which is 11.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 607,898,744.00. Circulating Supply: 330,001.87 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 1.88% at $1844.21. Trading volume for this coin is 23.26 million, which is 11.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 607,898,744.00. 330,001.87 Not Available Flow FLOW/USD rose 1.29% to $2.88 over the past 24 hours. Flow's current trading volume totals $190.26 million, a 72.84% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FLOW's estimated market cap is $2,963,836,788.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,036,200,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 1.29% to $2.88 over the past 24 hours. Flow's current trading volume totals $190.26 million, a 72.84% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FLOW's estimated market cap is $2,963,836,788.00 as of today. 1,036,200,000.00 Not Available Kusama KSM/USD is up 1.02% at $77.39. Kusama's current trading volume totals $101.11 million, a 35.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KSM's estimated market cap is $692,066,295.00. Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07 Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

LOSERS

Radix XRD/USD decreased by 1.78% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 263.06 thousand, which is 33.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD's estimated market cap is $841,396,219.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 9,877,381,781.66 Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

decreased by 1.78% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 263.06 thousand, which is 33.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD's estimated market cap is $841,396,219.00 as of today. 9,877,381,781.66 24,000,000,000.00 PancakeSwap CAKE/USD decreased by 1.76% to $4.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 88.04 million, which is 40.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CAKE's estimated market cap is $1,323,549,468.00. Circulating Supply: 296,067,550.46 Max Supply: 750,000,000.00

decreased by 1.76% to $4.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 88.04 million, which is 40.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CAKE's estimated market cap is $1,323,549,468.00. 296,067,550.46 750,000,000.00 FTX Token FTT/USD fell 1.65% to $30.34 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token's current trading volume totals $71.86 million, a 27.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTT's estimated market cap is $4,126,236,645.00. Circulating Supply: 136,304,475.72 Max Supply: 332,173,811.79

fell 1.65% to $30.34 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token's current trading volume totals $71.86 million, a 27.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTT's estimated market cap is $4,126,236,645.00. 136,304,475.72 332,173,811.79 Ethereum Classic ETC/USD decreased by 1.57% to $20.44 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $287.05 million, a 59.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC's estimated market cap is $2,745,148,267.00. Circulating Supply: 134,846,076.81 Max Supply: 210,700,000.00

decreased by 1.57% to $20.44 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic's current trading volume totals $287.05 million, a 59.36% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC's estimated market cap is $2,745,148,267.00. 134,846,076.81 210,700,000.00 Loopring LRC/USD decreased by 1.31% to $0.46 over the past 24 hours. Loopring's current trading volume totals $82.30 million, a 63.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LRC's estimated market cap is $577,501,036.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94 Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

decreased by 1.31% to $0.46 over the past 24 hours. Loopring's current trading volume totals $82.30 million, a 63.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LRC's estimated market cap is $577,501,036.00 as of today. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 NEXO NEXO/USD declined by 1.25% to $1.33 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 7.59 million, which is 52.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 745,758,498.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.25% to $1.33 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 7.59 million, which is 52.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 745,758,498.00. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 Hedera HBAR/USD fell 1.15% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Hedera's current trading volume totals $39.71 million, a 37.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,054,193,147.00. Circulating Supply: 20,401,073,478.84 Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.