Crypto Experts Predict Death Of Shiba Inu By 2030

A panel of 36 fintech specialists believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD will be completely worthless by the year 2030.

What Happened: Finder.com’s latest Shiba Inu Price Predictions report revealed that 70% of crypto experts surveyed expect the death of SHIB by the end of the decade.

According to the study, 30% of these panelists think SHIB will have no value by the end of the year and 60% believe that it will die out by 2025.

"This market is maturing and things like SHIB will die as capital begins to flow to quality and value rather than being scattered across the field in the hope that every player wins a prize. That's not how things work. Hype dies, value rises," said DigitalX Asset Management head of funds Matthew Harry.

Sharing this opinion was Dimitrios Salampasis, a FinTech professor at the Swinburne University of Technology, who said “joke-type” coins would likely disappear, giving way for actual innovation and cryptocurrencies with proper use cases.

A majority of panelists believe that meme coin hype and a Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD listing will have the most impact on SHIB’s price this year.

Despite a growing number of businesses, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, accepting SHIB as payment and enhanced efforts to burn the token’s circulating supply, only a small percentage (6%) of panelists were convinced that SHIB’s price would see any impact.

“Our panel is overwhelmingly out on SHIB, with 73% saying that now is the time to sell. Just 23% say you should hold onto your SHIB and only 3% think you should buy,” stated Finder in its report.

The panel predicts Shiba Inu will be worth $0.000018750 by the end of the year on average, before dropping to $0.000002500 by 2025, and $0.000000325 by 2030.

At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00001154, down 6.11% in the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.