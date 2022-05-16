Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Chain XCN/USD increased by 17.51% to $0.1. Chain's current trading volume totals $205.36 million, a 94.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,759,312,764.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00
- eCash XEC/USD increased by 9.88% to $0.0. eCash's current trading volume totals $28.84 million, a 38.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XEC's estimated market cap is $910,400,174.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,060,904,673,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00
- Kusama KSM/USD rose 6.83% to $74.83 over the past 24 hours. Kusama's current trading volume totals $176.76 million, a 142.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KSM's estimated market cap is $678,160,193.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07 Max Supply: 10,000,000.00
- Maker MKR/USD is up 3.11% at $1545.85. Maker's current trading volume totals $133.66 million, a 63.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,395,909,439.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
- Algorand ALGO/USD rose 2.79% to $0.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 149.54 million, which is 22.51% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ALGO's estimated market cap is $3,271,196,307.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,811,777,231.38 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- Quant QNT/USD increased by 1.42% to $71.53. Trading volume for this coin is 40.03 million, which is 5.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 961,514,012.00. Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47 Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD is up 1.16% at $0.96. Neutrino USD's current trading volume totals $34.40 million, a 78.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. $USDN's estimated market cap is $842,853,114.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 888,334,623.52 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- BNB BNB/USD decreased by 1.63% to $298.59 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.81 billion, which is 14.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BNB's estimated market cap is $50,390,455,927.00. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90
- Hedera HBAR/USD declined by 1.59% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Hedera's current trading volume totals $36.29 million, a 44.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBAR's estimated market cap is $2,121,508,911.00. Circulating Supply: 20,401,073,478.71 Max Supply: Not Available
- IOTA MIOTA/USD fell 1.53% to $0.36 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 42.71 million, which is 12.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $1,002,274,303.00. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available
- KuCoin Token KCS/USD fell 1.5% to $13.81 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token's current trading volume totals $9.36 million, a 2.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,359,700,694.00. Circulating Supply: 98,141,681.74 Max Supply: Not Available
- Klaytn KLAY/USD fell 1.44% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 53.94 million, which is 4.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,132,788,947.00. Circulating Supply: 2,818,627,480.80 Max Supply: Not Available
- Enjin Coin ENJ/USD declined by 1.35% to $0.71 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin's current trading volume totals $115.24 million, a 26.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 668,156,457.00. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- NEO NEO/USD declined by 1.27% to $10.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 73.07 million, which is 57.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 735,740,921.00. Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available
