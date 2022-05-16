Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Chain XCN/USD increased by 17.51% to $0.1. Chain's current trading volume totals $205.36 million, a 94.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,759,312,764.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 16,957,724,335.44 Max Supply: 68,895,442,185.00

increased by 17.51% to $0.1. Chain's current trading volume totals $205.36 million, a 94.37% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XCN's estimated market cap is $1,759,312,764.00 as of today. 16,957,724,335.44 68,895,442,185.00 eCash XEC/USD increased by 9.88% to $0.0. eCash's current trading volume totals $28.84 million, a 38.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XEC's estimated market cap is $910,400,174.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,060,904,673,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

increased by 9.88% to $0.0. eCash's current trading volume totals $28.84 million, a 38.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XEC's estimated market cap is $910,400,174.00 as of today. 19,060,904,673,313.00 21,000,000,000,000.00 Kusama KSM/USD rose 6.83% to $74.83 over the past 24 hours. Kusama's current trading volume totals $176.76 million, a 142.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KSM's estimated market cap is $678,160,193.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07 Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

rose 6.83% to $74.83 over the past 24 hours. Kusama's current trading volume totals $176.76 million, a 142.96% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KSM's estimated market cap is $678,160,193.00 as of today. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000.00 Maker MKR/USD is up 3.11% at $1545.85. Maker's current trading volume totals $133.66 million, a 63.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,395,909,439.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

is up 3.11% at $1545.85. Maker's current trading volume totals $133.66 million, a 63.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,395,909,439.00. 901,310.95 1,005,577.00 Algorand ALGO/USD rose 2.79% to $0.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 149.54 million, which is 22.51% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ALGO's estimated market cap is $3,271,196,307.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 6,811,777,231.38 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

rose 2.79% to $0.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 149.54 million, which is 22.51% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ALGO's estimated market cap is $3,271,196,307.00 as of today. 6,811,777,231.38 10,000,000,000.00 Quant QNT/USD increased by 1.42% to $71.53. Trading volume for this coin is 40.03 million, which is 5.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 961,514,012.00. Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47 Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

increased by 1.42% to $71.53. Trading volume for this coin is 40.03 million, which is 5.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 961,514,012.00. 13,413,953.47 14,612,493.00 Neutrino USD USDN/USD is up 1.16% at $0.96. Neutrino USD's current trading volume totals $34.40 million, a 78.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. $USDN's estimated market cap is $842,853,114.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 888,334,623.52 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

BNB BNB/USD decreased by 1.63% to $298.59 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.81 billion, which is 14.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BNB's estimated market cap is $50,390,455,927.00. Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90 Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

decreased by 1.63% to $298.59 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.81 billion, which is 14.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BNB's estimated market cap is $50,390,455,927.00. 168,137,035.90 168,137,035.90 Hedera HBAR/USD declined by 1.59% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Hedera's current trading volume totals $36.29 million, a 44.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBAR's estimated market cap is $2,121,508,911.00. Circulating Supply: 20,401,073,478.71 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.59% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Hedera's current trading volume totals $36.29 million, a 44.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBAR's estimated market cap is $2,121,508,911.00. 20,401,073,478.71 Not Available IOTA MIOTA/USD fell 1.53% to $0.36 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 42.71 million, which is 12.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $1,002,274,303.00. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.53% to $0.36 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 42.71 million, which is 12.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $1,002,274,303.00. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available KuCoin Token KCS/USD fell 1.5% to $13.81 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token's current trading volume totals $9.36 million, a 2.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,359,700,694.00. Circulating Supply: 98,141,681.74 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.5% to $13.81 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token's current trading volume totals $9.36 million, a 2.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,359,700,694.00. 98,141,681.74 Not Available Klaytn KLAY/USD fell 1.44% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 53.94 million, which is 4.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,132,788,947.00. Circulating Supply: 2,818,627,480.80 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.44% to $0.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 53.94 million, which is 4.89% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,132,788,947.00. 2,818,627,480.80 Not Available Enjin Coin ENJ/USD declined by 1.35% to $0.71 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin's current trading volume totals $115.24 million, a 26.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 668,156,457.00. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.35% to $0.71 over the past 24 hours. Enjin Coin's current trading volume totals $115.24 million, a 26.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 668,156,457.00. 934,340,659.57 1,000,000,000.00 NEO NEO/USD declined by 1.27% to $10.41 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 73.07 million, which is 57.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 735,740,921.00. Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.