French Montana The Latest Musician To Ape Into Bored Ape Yacht Club: Here's The Ape He Owns

Moroccan born rapper French Montana purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT last week and recently made it his profile picture on Twitter Inc TWTR. Here are the details.

What Happened: French Montana purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club #5489 for 99 Ethereum ETH/USD recently. The rapper, who came to the U.S. when he was 13, made the Ape his profile picture and had this to say:

I finally aped in with the happy one pic.twitter.com/msz7dm1xYO — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) May 11, 2022

Bored Ape #5489 is ranked as the 4,125th rarest Ape in the collection, according to Rarity Tools. Here are the Ape’s traits, with the percentage of Apes that have the trait in parentheses.

Blue Background (12%)

Stunt Jacket (2%)

Robot Eyes (4%)

Red Fur (5%)

Sushi Chef Headband (2%)

Jovial Mouth (3%)

French Montana has three million followers on Twitter and has grown in popularity over the years with singles and collaborations with many top names in the rap industry.

The unnamed wallet on OpenSea that owns the Bored Ape also owns NFTs from Azuki, Beanz and Moonbirds.

Why It’s Important: French Montana adds to the growing number of rappers and musicians that have joined the list of Bored Ape Yacht Club owners.

Among the musicians that own a Bored Ape Yacht Club are Lil Baby, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Madonna, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Timbaland, Marshmelllo, Future, DJ Khaled and Meek Mill.

Bored Ape Yacht Club has a floor price of 97 Ethereum at the time of writing.

Photo: Courtesy of Chica on Flickr