Cryptocurrency Play BTCS Reports 900% Growth In Assets Year-Over-Year – Could This Be A Piece Of Crypto Forgotten Treasure?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Before Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc. RIOT had become industry names, BTCS Inc. BTCS was already mining Bitcoin BTC/USD and growing its blockchain infrastructure.

In almost a clandestine fashion, the pure-play U.S. public company established a long list of firsts. In 2014, BTCS reported becoming the first U.S. public company to mine Bitcoin. In 2017, it became the first U.S. public company to implement a digital asset treasury strategy, while in 2021, it became the first U.S. public company to focus on securing next-generation proof-of-stake blockchains.

Since its inception, BTCS says it has grown its crypto mining initiatives into a crypto ecosystem. It now builds and operates validator nodes for major blockchains, like Ethereum, Tezos and Cosmos and is developing a staking-as-a-service platform that will allow users to delegate crypto to BTCS run validator nodes in order to earn a return on holdings.

In 2022, the company stated it stepped up its innovations, creating a first-of-its-kind, Bitcoin-issued dividend, a gesture reflective of its mission to be at the forefront of the crypto market’s evolution.

Bites By Numbers

BTCS reports its financial highlights for the year-ended 2021 as well:

$37.8 million in cash and cryptocurrency at fair market value

$1.2 million in revenue generated from blockchain infrastructure operations

$15.9 million in capital raised via common stock at an average price of $8.2 a share

900% growth in assets year-over-year

No toxic debt

41% insider ownership

