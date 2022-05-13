Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bitfarms Ltd BITF, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, are all trading higher Friday morning amid a rebound in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 6.06% higher Friday morning over the past day at around $30,800.

Ethereum is trading 8.72% higher Friday morning over the past day at around $2,150.

Bitfarms provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions.

Bitfarms is trading higher by 13.75% at $2.15 per share.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

Coinbase is trading higher by 13.28% at $66.27 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 12.86% at $8.25 per share.

