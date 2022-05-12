Celo, Arweave Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- ApeCoin APE/USD rose 34.32% to $7.68 over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $2.18 billion, a 40.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,196,210,598.00. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Quant QNT/USD is up 9.06% at $63.0. Quant's current trading volume totals $126.25 million, a 197.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 835,950,439.00. Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47 Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
- Helium HNT/USD rose 8.24% to $9.36 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $142.71 million, which is 481.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 938,010,470.00. Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98 Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD rose 7.35% to $0.88 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $37.85 million, which is 104.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $USDN's estimated market cap is $819,306,669.00. Circulating Supply: 927,779,880.37 Max Supply: Not Available
- GateToken GT/USD increased by 6.62% to $5.44. GateToken's current trading volume totals $26.09 million, a 305.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. $GT's estimated market cap is $823,838,921.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74 Max Supply: Not Available
- Celo CELO/USD is up 5.61% at $1.58. The trading volume for this coin is currently $154.60 million, which is 61.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO's estimated market cap is $692,967,237.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 439,191,694.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Maker MKR/USD rose 3.8% to $1271.33 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $294.34 million, which is 286.27% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,146,338,296.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
LOSERS
- Arweave AR/USD declined by 3.58% to $14.51 over the past 24 hours. Arweave's current trading volume totals $100.49 million, a 194.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 728,417,623.00. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
- Klaytn KLAY/USD declined by 3.15% to $0.36 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn's current trading volume totals $54.17 million, a 3.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY's estimated market cap is $1,011,716,082.00. Circulating Supply: 2,817,598,413.60 Max Supply: Not Available
- Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC/USD fell 2.54% to $28676 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.61 billion, which is 437.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WBTC's estimated market cap is $8,138,898,694.00. Circulating Supply: 284,654.49 Max Supply: 284,654.49
- Bitcoin BTC/USD declined by 2.34% to $28744 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $66.66 billion, a 170.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTC's estimated market cap is $544,778,608,558.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,038,150.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- IOTA MIOTA/USD declined by 1.95% to $0.29 over the past 24 hours. IOTA's current trading volume totals $114.65 million, a 139.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $815,444,847.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available
- Hedera HBAR/USD declined by 1.68% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $174.80 million, which is 166.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBAR's estimated market cap is $1,839,985,618.00. Circulating Supply: 20,400,911,789.39 Max Supply: Not Available
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD declined by 1.46% to $0.08 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.21 billion, which is 130.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 10,886,592,592.00. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available
