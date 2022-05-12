Celo, Arweave Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

ApeCoin APE/USD rose 34.32% to $7.68 over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $2.18 billion, a 40.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,196,210,598.00. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Arweave AR/USD declined by 3.58% to $14.51 over the past 24 hours. Arweave's current trading volume totals $100.49 million, a 194.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 728,417,623.00. Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00 Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

