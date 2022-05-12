With Cryptocurrency Exchanges Expanding, Altrady Looks To Provide Better Functionalities To Crypto Traders

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The cryptocurrency market has ballooned to over $2 trillion dollars in market capitalization as adoption of coins like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD continues to grow.

The market is maturing rapidly with so-called “smart money” flooding in. Traditional financial behemoths like UBS Group AG UBS and Citigroup Inc. C now have significant BTC holdings, and it seems that every day a new crypto fund is announced.

But the backbone of the crypto market has often been retail investors. To serve these traders, many exchanges have proliferated. These platforms allow users to operate in the market and trade scores of cryptocurrencies. The most popular amongst them – Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, KuCoin, Binance and Kraken – dominate the field. Binance, the largest of these, oversees trading volumes of more than $36 billion every day.

Many choose to use these top exchanges because of several characteristics they share. User trust is important to every exchange, and each of the largest are reputable businesses that maintain rigorous standards in the handling of users’ funds.

Second, they have user-friendly user interfaces (UIs). People find it relatively easy to interact with their websites.

Third, they offer lots of different coins, not just BTC and ETH. And finally, they offer helpful tools for users to trade on the platforms.

However, they seem to often fall short in two areas. One, there can be too many that don’t overlap for each coin. Traders often are forced to maintain accounts across several exchanges when trading uncommon coins, and tracking funds can become a headache. Opportunities can be missed when trying to shift funds from one account to another.

And second, the trading tools can end up being lacking. Serious traders often need robust tools purpose-built for advanced trading. Some of these exchanges seem to target a more casual user.

