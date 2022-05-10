QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 2:20 PM | 1 min read

CleanSpark Inc CLSK shares are trading flat at $5.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, CleanSpark is expected to report EPS of 30 cents on revenue of $42.50 million. The company last quarter missed both EPS estimates and revenue estimates by 2.7% and 0.26% respectively.

See Also: Why Plug Power Stock Is Trading Lower

Cleanspark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and design services.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Cleanspark has a 52-week high of $23.60 and a 52-week low of $5.35.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas