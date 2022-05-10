What's Going On With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark?

CleanSpark Inc CLSK shares are trading flat at $5.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, CleanSpark is expected to report EPS of 30 cents on revenue of $42.50 million. The company last quarter missed both EPS estimates and revenue estimates by 2.7% and 0.26% respectively.

Cleanspark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and design services.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Cleanspark has a 52-week high of $23.60 and a 52-week low of $5.35.