Mark Cuban On Crypto Lull: We Don't Need DeFi And NFTs On Every Chain

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 10, 2022 6:28 AM | 2 min read

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent drawdown in crypto prices.

What Happened: “Crypto is going through the lull that the internet went through,” he said in a tweet on Monday.

According to Cuban, the initial surge of innovation across blockchains was followed by an “imitation phase” by new chains attempting to capitalize on DeFi apps, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Play-to-Earn (P2E) games.

Cuban believes that competing blockchains subsidized the movement of apps onto their networks in the same way that early internet startups attempted to copy existing platforms.

“The chains that copy what everyone else has, will fail. We don't need NFTs or DeFi on every chain,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Cuban has compared the crypto industry to the early days of the internet.

In a Next with Novo podcast in November, Cuban said that despite having his “fair share” of Bitcoin BTC/USD, he is more of an Ethereum ETH/USD maxi.

See Also: HOW TO BUY ETHEREUM (ETH)

“We’re seeing a rush where there are lots of different blockchains that are competing,” he said at the time. “I don’t think all the L1s [Layer-1] are going to survive.”

Price Action: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw a deep correction as a market-wide crypto crash ensued on Monday. At press time, BTC was trading at $31,800, down 5% over 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Flickr

