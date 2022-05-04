What's Going On With Wells Fargo Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader financial services sector, including Wells Fargo & Co WFC, are trading higher amid overall market strength after the Federal Reserve announced it would raise the key interest rate by 50 basis points.

The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike of at least half a percentage point in more than 20 years. The Fed also said it will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet starting on June 1… Read More

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $60.30 and a 52-week low of $41.47.