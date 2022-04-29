Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Takung Art Is Popping Off

Takung Art Co Ltd TKAT shares are trading higher by 10.95% at $2.68 after the company announced the launch of its own non-fungible token website.

Takung Art says this website allows art collectors and investors to buy, sell and discover exclusive digital art items. The launch of the website marks the execution of the company's strategy to roll out its NFT marketplace business.

Co-CEO Kuangtao Wang commented, "We have been diligently implementing the blockchain/NFT business despite many challenges and uncertainties in the global economy. Launch of our own NFT marketplace gives us the anchor to participate in the promising NFT market to stimulate sustainable growth of our business."

Takung Art operates an online electronic platform for offering and trading artwork.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Takung Art has a 52-week high of $41.33 and a 52-week low of $1.56.