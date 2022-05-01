Social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR temporarily suspended the account of Aave AAVE/USD blockchain founder Stani Kulechov after a joke he made on Wednesday.

What Happened: “BREAKING: Joining Twitter as interim CEO,” tweeted Kulechov on April 27.

Aave founder Stani Kulechov has been banned from Twitter after joking about being Twitter's interim CEO. pic.twitter.com/TXYnR6SKdz — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 28, 2022

The ban comes shortly after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the importance of free speech on the social media platform after his $44 billion acquisition.

“Musk has claimed that he believes Twitter should be an unregulated global town hall, and Twitter has long prided themselves on being the arbiters of public conversation,” said Kulechov in comments to The Block.

"But if that was truly the case, then the digital town hall would be owned by the public as well, not just hosted by a centralized force that could close their doors to people at their choosing."

Kulechov’s account was reinstated by Twitter on Thursday, after which the AAVE founder wasted no time in tweeting the same joke that got him banned.

I’m back as interim CEO of @twitter — stani.eth (,) (@StaniKulechov) April 28, 2022

See Also: Founder Of DeFi Protocol AAVE Hints At Building Twitter On Ethereum

Aave is one of the largest DeFi lending protocols. At the time of writing, more than $12 billion was locked into lending pools on Aave, as per data from DeFi Llama. The largest lending pool was Ethereum ETH/USD with over $9.7 billion in total value locked (TVL), followed by Avalanche AAVE/USD and Polygon MATIC/USD.

