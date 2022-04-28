Why Applied Materials Shares Are Moving

Shares of semiconductor stocks, including Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, are trading higher in sympathy with QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM, which reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Qualcomm reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $11.16 billion, which beat the $10.6 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.91 per share…Read More

Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Applied Materials is trading higher by 5.34% at $114.62. Applied Materials has a 52-week high of $167.06 and a 52-week low of $107.90.