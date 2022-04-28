Why AMD Shares Are Rising

Shares of semiconductor stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, are trading higher in sympathy with QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM, which reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Qualcomm reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $11.16 billion, which beat the $10.6 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.21 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.91 per share…Read More

AMD designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD is trading higher by 4.30% at $88.56. AMD has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $72.50.