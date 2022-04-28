CurrencyWorks' Motoclub Announces New Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale NFT Collector Series

Los Angeles, CA. April 28, 2022 – CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), CWRKCWRK, an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub.io platform has revealed its newest NFT collection as part of its ongoing collaboration with Barrett-Jackson, a global leader in collector car auctions.

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series will include NFTs showcasing highlights from what Barrett-Jackson has itself described as “the most successful” event in its history, its 2022 Scottsdale Auction, which featured almost $200 million (USD) in collector sales, including rare Motoclub 1-of-1 NFTs.

This new Series will be split into four pack drops, launching on May 10, 2022, with each drop offering more exclusive and collectible content, and all fully tradable on Motoclub’s secondary trading platform, as built, and managed by CurrencyWorks.

The first tier, “Premier Pack”, will contain the following four specially chosen vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction:

2022 Cadillac CT4 Blackwing

1966 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Custom “Caterpillar” Pickup

2015 Dodge Viper SRT/10 GT

2007 Bentley Continental GT

Each vehicle will be represented by 3 x high-res digital images and 1 x video. Every pack includes four random NFTs from the “Premier” tier, for a total of 16 NFTs to be collected.

More details on this new series of collectible NFTs can be found on the Motoclub website here.

CurrencyWorks Chairman Cameron Chell said: “The Barrett-Jackson NFT collections are the keystone of Motoclub’s continued growth. This new collection will continue our momentum as we head into what will be an exciting period of major partner announcements for both CurrencyWorks and Motoclub.”

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series “Premier Pack” will be released on May 10, 2022 at 12 p.m. PDT.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. CWRKCWRK is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io.

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada, and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique, and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information, go to www.barrett-jackson.com.