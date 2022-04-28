Russia-born Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin considers the Russian government to be one of his enemies.

What Happened: In a recent podcast with Naval Ravikant, Buterin named the government of Russia and President Vladimir Putin his enemies.

“Unfortunately, Vladimir Putin’s lovely Russian government is one of my enemies now,” he said.

“I did talk to him five years ago. I believe in talking to people. I talked to Putin…But at the same time, there definitely are times where you make the judgments that you have given someone enough latitude and as much as it would be good to give someone even more love, unfortunately, at the present time, there are cities that are being bombed.”

See Also: Vitalik Buterin Urges Compassion For Russians, Belarusians Resisting Putin's 'Z-ombie Regime'

He went on to note that there are millions of lives and peoples’ families and futures that are being destroyed.

“And a beautiful country risks being turned into Syria. Ultimately, the first priority has to be doing all that we can to help people affected by that situation.”

Earlier this month, the Ethereum creator donated $5 million worth of ETH to Ukraine without making any public announcements about the donation. He has been vocal in his criticism of the Russian government and called for an end to the invasion on several occasions.

See Also: HOW TO BUY ETHEREUM (ETH)

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $2,894, up 0.58% over 24 hours.

Photo: John Phillips on Wikimedia