NFL Launches NFT Ticket Collection On Flow Blockchain: Are NFT Collectible Cards A New Trend?

The National Football League (NFL) launched a new "virtual commemorative ticket" non-fungible token (NFT) series for its NFL Draft event which offers 52 collectibles dedicated to each of the league's 32 teams selling for $52 each.

What Happened: As pointed out in a Ticketmaster post, despite its name the NFTs do not allow access to the NFL Draft but are instead collectibles to be distributed among fans attending select NFL games while a limited number of tokens are sold independently. As can be seen on the official website, many of the NFTs resemble traditional French suit playing cards while tickets resemble their physical counterparts.

The report follows the National Basketball Association (NBA) recently launching its own NFT collectible card series, the Ethereum-based (CRYPTO; ETH) "The Association" token collection. NFL opted to launch its collection on the Flow FLOW/USD blockchain instead to leverage the NFT-specialized blockchain's fast and cheap transactions.

Flow was launched in September 2019 by Dapper Labs, the creators of successful NFT projects such as Cryptokitties and NBA Top Shot. This blockchain is also showing significant traction. Back in mid-March, former Walt Disney Co. DIS CEO Bob Iger joined the board of directors and personally invested in Genies Inc, a metaverse company operating on the Flow network.

