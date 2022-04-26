Floki Inu Vs. London: Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Launches 'Aggressive' Ad Campaign In UK

Dogecoin DOGE/USD rival Floki Inu FLOKI/USD has begun an "aggressive" marketing campaign in London, plastering advertisements around the city's infamous tube station and red buses.

What Happened: The meme coin in a blog note titled "Floki Returns to London with Aggressive Ad Campaign" said "the people's cryptocurrency" will start advertising on the side of 100 buses and on 203 posters in the City's underground train stations.

This came after a similar marketing campaign late in 2021 by Floki Inu caused a stir with the London assembly. The country's advertising watchdog had to intervene, and it led to the banning of the ad in a ruling on March 2 on allegations that it "exploited consumers' fears of missing out, trivialized investment in cryptocurrency, and took advantage of consumers inexperience."

The coin was at the time featured on ads on 300 buses, the London Underground, and 329 locations at the Heathrow Airport for four weeks.

"In a sense, this second London campaign is an even bigger win for Floki and the crypto industry as a whole than the first, as our team has fought for the right to advertise our groundbreaking project to the public," said Sabre, Floki's Director of Marketing.

The coin named after Tesla Inc. TSLA Elon Musk's pet 'Floki' saw a great interest from cryptocurrency investors post its launch. However, the fame was short-lived, and the cryptocurrency fell by a thud in late January.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Dogecoin was trading 30.19% higher in the last 24 hours, and Floki Inu was up 14.56% over the same period.