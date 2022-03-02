Floki Inu's Campaign 'Missed Doge, Get Floki' Banned By UK Regulators

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 2, 2022 3:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Floki Inu's Campaign 'Missed Doge, Get Floki' Banned By UK Regulators

A promotional campaign conducted by memecoin Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) was struck down by the UK's advertising regulator Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

What Happened: The ASA described FLoki Inu's advertising campaign as "irresponsible" in its Wednesday ruling.

The reasons why the regulator deemed the campaign unacceptable are that it purportedly "exploited consumers' fears of missing out and trivialized investment in cryptocurrency" and also "took advantage of consumers' inexperience or credulity."

See Also: HOW TO BUY FLOKI INU (FLOKI)

The legal entity behind Floki Inu opposed these accusations and said that the ad "did not create a sense of urgency for the average consumer" and "compiled with the [Committee of Advertising Practice] Code."

The announcement follows mid-November reports about Sian Berry, former co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales and current member of the London Assembly, complaining about Foki Inu carpeting London with ads. At the time the coin was featured on ads on 300 buses, the London Underground and 329 locations in the Heathrow Airport for four weeks.

FLOKI Price Action: As of press time, Floki Inu is trading at $0.00004128 after seeing its price increase by about 12.04% over the last 24 hours.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

TreasureDAO Vulnerability Made Its NFTs Free: What's Happened Next?

TreasureDAO Vulnerability Made Its NFTs Free: What's Happened Next?

A vulnerability in the non-fungible token (NFT) market TreasureDAO (CRYPTO: MAGIC) purportedly allowed attackers to acquire NFTs without incurring any cost. read more
4,915 ETH Worth $13M Was Just Burned

4,915 ETH Worth $13M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Wednesday a total of 4,915.11 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $13,874,476, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($2,822.82), was burned from Ethereum transactions. read more
PrimeXBT Continues To Add Trading Pairs To Reach 100 Asset Milestone

PrimeXBT Continues To Add Trading Pairs To Reach 100 Asset Milestone

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. In a cryptocurrency sphere where Bitcoin is no longer the only digital asset that people are looking at, PrimeXBt has pushed the boundaries to offer a huge array of trading options.  read more

Top 10 Trending Cryptos for Thursday, March 3, 2022 (Social Media Volume via Swaggy Stocks)

Bitcoin Ethereum Chainlink Cardano Polkadot Avalanche Solana Tether Shiba Inu Terra https://swaggystocks.com/dashboard/crypto/currencies read more