This Meme Coin Named After Dogecoin And Elon Musk Is Outperforming Major Coins Today

Dogelon Mars (ELON) – a Dogecoin DOGE/USD knockoff — is up 24.2% during the past 24 hours to $0.000001034, outperforming major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Dogeelon Mars Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour + 24.2% 24-hour against Bitcoin +18.5% 24-hour against Ethereum +18.7% 7-day + 47.6% 30-day +19.9% YTD Performance -41.9%

Why It Matters: Dogelon Mars — whose name is a combination of Dogecoin and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk — is a dog-themed meme coin on Ethereum and Polygon.

Dogelon Mars has developed a fantasy version through its comics that depict the canine character Dogelon Mars exploring the greatest mysteries of the galaxy as it seeks to recolonize Mars.

It is a meme coin without much utility beyond buying it and holding it in a wallet like Metamask, as per CoinMarketCap. However, Dogelon Mars has managed to build a significant community, with more than 555,000 followers on Twitter.

Dogecoin and other knockoff coins are seeing renewed interest from investors as other major cryptocurrencies rose on Sunday evening.

Bitcoin is up 0.2% to $46,910.92, while Ethereum is up 0.3% to $3,304.78, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

