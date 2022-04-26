QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dogecoin Sees $20M Liquidations As Price Rallies To $0.17

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 26, 2022 12:00 AM | 1 min read

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw $20.13 million in liquidations over 24 hours.

What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, 132 million DOGE was liquidated over the last day, making it the third-most liquidated cryptocurrency after Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

 

The majority of liquidations were seen by traders in short positions – or those betting on a move lower for DOGE.

Over 24 hours, the meme coin saw $12.43 million worth of shorts liquidated and $7.69 million worth of longs liquidated.

 

I

The large-scale liquidations followed a massive move up for DOGE which rallied 20% to a high of $0.17 on Monday. DOGE outperformed both BTC and ETH which saw moderate gains of 2.9% and 3.6%.

Analysts at Santiment attributed DOGE’s positive price action to Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk formalizing his Twitter Inc. TWTR takeover.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyLong IdeasNewsMarketsTrading Ideas