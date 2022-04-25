QQQ
This Wallet Just Transferred $155M Worth Of ETH

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 12:04 PM | 1 min read

What happened: $155,865,163 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x1b3cb81e51011b549d78bf720b0d924ac763a7c2

$155 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xabed497d0ccb6916c95dd98ad4402febf5f52fe7

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 104,877 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is down -2% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

