EXCLUSIVE: Blockware Intelligence Publishes Report on Bitcoin: 'Bitcoin is Certainty in an Uncertain World'

What Happened: Blockware Solutions, an industry leader in blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining, has unveiled its new research from proprietary research arm ‘Blockchain Intelligence’ titled Bitcoin is Certainty in an Uncertain World.

Why it Matters: The report highlights how Bitcoin is largely unaffected by factors that could alter its value proposition of being perfectly scarce, portable, immutable, divisible and a fungible savings technology. Moreover, the report examines the historical impact of high inflation on the performance of various traditional asset classes including fixed income, commodities and equity markets.

Bitcoin is Certainty in an Uncertain World also dives into:

The advantages of accumulating Bitcoin During times of high uncertainty, excessive inflation and seigniorage. While many types of commodities typically perform well during inflationary periods, Bitcoin is a superior choice due to its unique immutable scarcity.

Macroeconomic uncertainty and its effect across asset classes; more specifically, the effect of unprecedented monetary stimulus, fearful market sentiment, the Federal Reserve’s method of raising interest rates, rising oil prices, the inversion of the yield curve and the Ukraine Invasion.

The possibility of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates too much in the short term means that credit is squeezed, resulting in a recession and lower interest rates in the future.

Why is the Report Important?

Throughout the last few centuries, society has constantly trusted small groups of people to make decisions for a large group of people, however, time and time again, society reaches a point where the system is not representative of people's interests, resulting in misaligned incentives and a lack of fairness.

This report analyzes the important role Bitcoin plays in transforming a system that has failed society again and again. Whereby, urging individuals to re-evaluate the level of power and trust they place in centralized authorities to make important decisions during times of macroeconomic uncertainty. Institutions must deal with rising inflation and uncertainty, experimenting with the money of everyday Americans in the process.

Bitcoin is a new financial system that can’t be controlled or manipulated by politics or human greed –– a fair and transparent savings technology for a divided world.

