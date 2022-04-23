'Welcome To 2052': Here Comes Nike's Metaverse NFT Wearables

Nike Inc NKE, along with the RTFKT, recently announced the launch of its first Ethereum ETH/USD NFT sneakers, called CryptoKicks.

Last year in Dec, Nike acquired RTFKT, a leading brand for digital sneakers and fashion.

NFT sneakers are digital wearable items that are designed for use in metaverse worlds.

In a recent Tweet, RTFKT announced the launch and showed the look of the digital shoes which apparently can be altered via collectible “Skin Vials,” which can also be swapped to enable varying styles.

According to reports, collectors of the sneakers can view the Ethereum-based Skin Vials and RTFKT X Nike Dunk Genesis CryptoKicks Sneakers on OpenSea.

RTFKT, together with Nike CryptoKicks, introduce the future of Sneakers, powered by Skin Vial tech



Welcome to 2052 : pic.twitter.com/7449L79Bf4 — RTFKT Studios (@RTFKTstudios) April 22, 2022

According to OpenSea, “When equipped with RTFKT Skin Vial NFT, the look of the RTFKT X Nike Dunk Genesis CryptoKicks changes according to the traits of the vial.”

RTFKT and Nike also revealed their MNLTLH collaboration.

Nike’s CryptoKicks can be opened through MNLTH Ethereum NFTs, which were airdropped for free to holders of RTFKT’s valuable CloneX profile picture NFTs and other earlier RTFKT NFTs in February.