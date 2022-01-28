Nike Is Hiring A Metaverse Director

bySamiran Mondal
January 28, 2022 12:40 pm
Nike (NYSE:NKE) is looking to enter the metaverse with new hires after Apple investing in Metaverse. It looks as though Nike is preparing to enter the metaverse, as the fashion giant is looking to hire a director of metaverse engineering.

Nike’s Technology Innovation Office (TIO) will “unleash the power of technology, innovation, and talent to deliver ground-breaking technology innovation products and services.”

The director of metaverse engineering will “lead the development of rapid end-to-end proof of concepts, prototypes, and production of metaverse software and device solutions…for use within Nike, as part of existing Nike products, and for new lines of business.”

The company is also looking to fill four other metaverse-related roles, including a senior 3D game designer/metaverse engineer with “expertise in Unreal Engine or Unity.” The candidate will also need experience in “full lifecycle game development” as well as a history of “working on technology innovation projects with high degrees of ambiguity”

Nike is also looking for an expert innovation program manager specialising in Blockchain, a metaverse principal innovation engineer as well as a virtual material designer as the company looks to break into the virtual space.

Earlier this year, the inventor of the PlayStation console, Ken Kutaragi, shared his opinions on the metaverse, saying he doesn’t see the point of it.

“Being in the real world is very important, but the metaverse is about making quasi-real in the virtual world, and I can’t see the point of doing it,” he said.

