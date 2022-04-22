QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Intuitive Surgical Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 22, 2022 11:19 AM | 1 min read

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG shares are trading lower by 13.26% at $255.51 after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

Intuitive Surgical reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08. Intuitive Surgical reported quarterly sales of $1.49 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43 billion by 4%.

Commenting on the announcement, Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart said, "Customer demand for our products was healthy in the first quarter despite a challenging global environment. We remain focused on meeting that demand with high-quality products and services while advancing our innovation programs."

Several analysts provided updated ratings following Intuitive Surgical’s first-quarter results:

  • Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder maintained Intuitive Surgical with an Overweight and raised the price target from $310 to $316.
  • Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained Intuitive Surgical with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $334 to $330.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen maintained Intuitive Surgical with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $350 to $339.

See Also: Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Surging Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week high of $369.69 and a 52-week low of $254.20.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas